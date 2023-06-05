Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘Red flag after red flag missed’ lawsuit filed after fatal building collapse

Resident sues property owner, city after fatal building collapse
Davenport apartment building collapse, 324 Main St.
Davenport apartment building collapse, 324 Main St.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A lawsuit filed on behalf of Dayna Feuerbach said red flag after red flag that a collapse or a catastrophe was coming was ignored.

Attorney Christopher Stombaugh said Feuerbach, a resident of The Davenport at 324 Main St. when the building collapsed wants accountability.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Scott County accuses property owner Andrew Wold, the City of Davenport and contractors of gross negligence that led to the May 28 collapse that killed three residents.

The lawsuit claims Wold and the city both had repeated warnings that the deteriorating building poised danger to residents, yet did nothing.

At every opportunity, Wold focused on saving a few bucks over protecting the lives of their residents, Stombaugh said.

“The failures with the owner, the failures with the contractor, the failures with the engineer, I mean, their behavior throughout this case was incompetent beyond. And these are some of the most egregious failures I’ve seen in my career.

“It’s supported by everything that I’ve seen. I’ve been involved in investigating numerous structural collapses from the Salvation Army collapse in Philadelphia were seven people died, to the Surfside collapse in Miami, where 98 people died. And the documents that I have seen at this early stage in Davenport, are among the most egregious I have seen in my career.”

Earlier Monday, Davenport Police Chief Bladel said Branden Colvin Sr., 42, was found Saturday at 11:59 a.m., Ryan Hitchcock, 51, was found at 12:25 p.m. Sunday, and Daniel Prien, 60, was found Monday at 2:30 a.m. All were forensically identified.

Before presenting to the media, Bladel said there has been contact with the families and was a delay of information to be able to talk with the families.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa National Guard Solider dead after May 22nd crash
Iowa National Guard Soldier dead after May 22nd car crash
The Davenport
Crews recover 3 bodies at Davenport apartment collapse site
Fayette County deputies said 64-year-old Jeffrey Walker was arrested after an hour-long...
Hour-long standoff in Fayette County ends peacefully, man arrested
Coralville motorcyclist dies in crash involving deer, another vehicle in Cedar Rapids
Iowa takes FDA ruling on dogs, restaurants in stride
Iowa takes FDA ruling on dogs, restaurants in stride

Latest News

A Cedar Rapids native has made a name for himself in the world of comics.
Cedar Rapids native is the cartoonist behind some of your favorite comics
A Cedar Rapids native has made a name for himself in the world of comics.
Cedar Rapids native is the cartoonist behind some of your favorite comics
The nonprofit gives veterans a chance to visit monuments and memorials build in honor of their...
Veterans to leave from Waterloo airport for Cedar Valley Honor Flight
Storm Lake police say teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old
Davenport leaders say there are no more victims in a recently collapsed apartment building.
Three unaccounted for men have been recovered from wreckage of collapsed apartment