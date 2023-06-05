‘Red flag after red flag missed’ lawsuit filed after fatal building collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A lawsuit filed on behalf of Dayna Feuerbach said red flag after red flag that a collapse or a catastrophe was coming was ignored.

Attorney Christopher Stombaugh said Feuerbach, a resident of The Davenport at 324 Main St. when the building collapsed wants accountability.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Scott County accuses property owner Andrew Wold, the City of Davenport and contractors of gross negligence that led to the May 28 collapse that killed three residents.

The lawsuit claims Wold and the city both had repeated warnings that the deteriorating building poised danger to residents, yet did nothing.

At every opportunity, Wold focused on saving a few bucks over protecting the lives of their residents, Stombaugh said.

“The failures with the owner, the failures with the contractor, the failures with the engineer, I mean, their behavior throughout this case was incompetent beyond. And these are some of the most egregious failures I’ve seen in my career.

“It’s supported by everything that I’ve seen. I’ve been involved in investigating numerous structural collapses from the Salvation Army collapse in Philadelphia were seven people died, to the Surfside collapse in Miami, where 98 people died. And the documents that I have seen at this early stage in Davenport, are among the most egregious I have seen in my career.”

Earlier Monday, Davenport Police Chief Bladel said Branden Colvin Sr., 42, was found Saturday at 11:59 a.m., Ryan Hitchcock, 51, was found at 12:25 p.m. Sunday, and Daniel Prien, 60, was found Monday at 2:30 a.m. All were forensically identified.

Before presenting to the media, Bladel said there has been contact with the families and was a delay of information to be able to talk with the families.

