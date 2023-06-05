Show You Care
One more warm day before a break

By Joe Winters
Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another quiet night ahead. With a partly cloudy sky, we fall into the 60s for lows, continuing the similar pattern we have stuck with since the mid part of last week.

The latest satellite and radar data.

Tuesday brings a chance for showers and storms as moisture moves into the area ahead of a cold front. This back door front moves in from east to west and will be the trigger for some of the scattered activity.

The air mass behind the front promises to drop our dewpoint and temperature to more seasonal June levels. By the week we see a bit of a warm-up with additional storm chances. Have a great night.

Next First Alert Storm Team weather radio programming event

First Alert Forecast