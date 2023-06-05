Crews recover 3 bodies at Davenport apartment collapse site

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Search crews recovered the bodies of the three victims who died in the partial collapse of a Davenport apartment, city officials confirmed Monday.

Crews recovered the bodies of 42-year-old Branden Colvin Sr., 51-year-old Ryan Hitchcock and 60-year-old Daniel Prien.

Colvin’s body was found on Saturday. Families and friends gathered to hold a vigil on Sunday.

Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel said Ryan Hitchcock’s body was found on Saturday at 12:25 p.m. and the body of Daniel Prien was found at 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

Autopsies are expected to be conducted on all three of the victims.

The collapse happened on May 28 at an apartment complex called The Davenport.

