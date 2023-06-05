Show You Care
Crews recover 3 bodies at Davenport apartment collapse site

People in Davenport are in mourning after crews have recovered a body a week after an apartment building partially collapsed.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Search crews recovered the bodies of the three victims who died in the partial collapse of a Davenport apartment, city officials confirmed Monday.

Crews recovered the bodies of 42-year-old Branden Colvin Sr., 51-year-old Ryan Hitchcock and 60-year-old Daniel Prien.

Colvin’s body was found on Saturday. Families and friends gathered to hold a vigil on Sunday.

Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel said Ryan Hitchcock’s body was found on Saturday at 12:25 p.m. and the body of Daniel Prien was found at 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

Autopsies are expected to be conducted on all three of the victims.

The collapse happened on May 28 at an apartment complex called The Davenport.

Son of fallen victim in building collapse achieves milestone

