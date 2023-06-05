A little smoky haze, better storm chance returns Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re not out of the woods yet for additional scattered storm chances, though the risk on Monday looks lower than what we experienced to end the weekend.

This is because somewhat cooler and drier air has made its way into the viewing area from the east. Dew points will be a bit lower, and this will serve to limit the ability for pop-up storms to form. Still, we did see a few develop in similar conditions on Saturday, so it can’t be totally ruled out. Most will stay dry, this time.

Air quality will take a bit of a hit today, thanks to the presence of some wildfire smoke at the low levels of the atmosphere. You can notice it this morning with the hazy appearance of the air, generally. It looks like particulate matter measurements will likely place us into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category from the EPA’s Air Quality Index. This means that those with conditions that make them especially sensitive to particulate pollution should consider remaining indoors until the index returns to lower levels. Those without that sensitivity will likely be mostly fine, but it may be worthwhile to limit strenuous outdoor activities this morning into the afternoon.

Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s, just a little behind the weekend’s fairly hot readings.

Expect temperatures in a similar range on Tuesday, though dew points will once again climb a bit higher. That increase in moisture, along with a cold front approaching from the northeast, will increase our chances for showers and storms. Some of this could already be underway in the morning hours, with additional development in the heating of the day by the afternoon. Much like the storms we’ve seen over some of the past several days, it won’t be a guarantee for beneficial rainfall.

Behind that front, notably cooler air will be present for a couple of days, with highs hanging around 80 degrees, give or take a degree or two. This will be accompanied by partly cloudy skies and relatively dry air; a really nice stretch of weather conditions for the middle of the week!

A warm-up brings highs back well into the 80s by the start of the weekend, though. This coincides with the approach of another cold front, which gives us a shot at some showers and storms on Saturday that could linger into part of Sunday. The front will again bring high temperatures closer to normal in its wake.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.