Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa takes FDA ruling on dogs, restaurants in stride

Iowa takes FDA ruling on dogs, restaurants in stride
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thanks to a recent update to FDA guidelines, it’s official: restaurants can have dogs in outdoor areas.

The guidance came late last year, and stipulated restaurants have to have approval from local regulators. The update clears up the legal landscape in which different states had a variety of rules, but it likely won’t cause too much of a ripple in Iowa. According to the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA), the state changed its code back in 2020 to allow restaurants to host pets on patios without a waiver from the department.

“We’re happy to keep the pets coming,” said Taylor Lillibridge at Goldfinch in Marion. “As long as I’ve been employed, we’ve always been a dog friendly space.”

Dana Harbas, a manager at 30Hop, said being a dog-friendly space was good for business. “I think that it brings more people in.”

There is a long list of rules that restaurants have to follow including 1) dogs can’t get to the patio by walking through the restaurant and 2) while on duty, employees can’t have contact with pets.

“We definitely do a good job of making sure that we’re meeting all the requirements,” said Lillibridge. “We’ve haven’t had any issues and pet owners have been very responsible.”

Not all restaurants in the area host pets, but those who do say it’s a big draw for customers.

“I would say that maybe you should look at them, not as a pet, but as a child,” said Lillibridge. “I don’t have children but I have four furballs at home so, as a pet mom, I would like to be able to bring my fur babies with me.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in eastern Iowa have a chance to sign up for training in case they ever find themselves...
Iowa man arrested after stealing $30,000 in merch from retail store
They said they're investigating an accident
UPDATE: Southbound lanes of I-380 reopened at Wright Brothers Blvd.; investigating accident
Task Force conducts search and rescue in Davenport building collapse
Family of Branden Colvin Sr. says he was found deceased at building partially collapsed in downtown Davenport
1
Son of lost victim in building collapse achieves mile stone
KCRG First Alert Forecast
Heat and storm chances remain

Latest News

Iowa National Guard Solider dead after May 22nd crash
Iowa National Guard Soldier dead after May 22nd car crash
Hundreds of thousands march in Poland anti-government protests to show support for democracy
Hundreds of thousands march in Poland anti-government protests to show support for democracy
China defends buzzing American warship in Taiwan Strait, accuses US of provoking Beijing
China defends buzzing American warship in Taiwan Strait, accuses US of provoking Beijing
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has received one of the country’s highest...
Jacinda Ardern given a top New Zealand honor for her service during shooting, pandemic