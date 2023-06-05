Show You Care
Iowa National Guard Soldier dead after May 22nd car crash

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -According to a Caring Bridge page, Iowa National Guard Soldier Corey Hite has passed away after being hit by a car on May 22nd in Iowa City.

The Iowa National Guard confirmed SFC Corey Hite was hit by a car on May 22nd in Iowa City as he was out for a jog. A GoFundMe for his family says he suffered life-threatening injuries, including brain swelling, multiple skull fractures, a broken pelvis, and holes in his lung and kidney, and another post said Hite was three weeks from retirement when the crash happened. An update on his Caring Bridge page said Hite passed away on Sunday.

As stated in a previous article, Iowa City police have not confirmed Hite’s identity and have said very little about the crash, not even issuing a news release on it. After TV9 reached out, Iowa City Police said a pedestrian was hit by a car shortly after 4:00 pm at Melrose Ave and Kennedy Parkway, just west of Iowa City West High School. Police say the pedestrian suffered “serious injuries” and the driver was not injured.

