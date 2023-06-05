Show You Care
Iowa City Public Library’s Bookmobile makes its way around town

As the summer gets underway, the Iowa City Bookmobile is starting on its route.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - As the summer gets underway, the Iowa City Bookmobile is starting on its route.

The Bookmobile has been serving neighborhoods, schools, senior centers, and other public locations since 2017.

It helps provide books and videos to people of all ages.

In addition to the collection inside the Bookmobile, people can check out anything from the Iowa City Public Library by placing a hold and then pick it up on the Bookmobile as it makes its way around town.

The Bookmobile runs Monday through Friday.

See a full schedule here.

