Iowa City Public Library’s Bookmobile makes its way around town

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - As the summer gets underway, the Iowa City Bookmobile is starting on its route.

The Bookmobile has been serving neighborhoods, schools, senior centers, and other public locations since 2017.

It helps provide books and videos to people of all ages.

In addition to the collection inside the Bookmobile, people can check out anything from the Iowa City Public Library by placing a hold and then pick it up on the Bookmobile as it makes its way around town.

The Bookmobile runs Monday through Friday.

See a full schedule here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.