Improper disposal of grilling materials lead to car fire in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday, at approximately 12:04 pm, emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the 5000 block of Luke Street.

Firefighters arrived to find a truck parked in the street fully engulfed. Crews quickly attacked and extinguished the fire. Investigators determined that the fire originated from the rear end of the truck after grilling materials in the truck bed were improperly disposed of.

At the time of the fire, the vehicle was not occupied. No injuries were reported in the incident.

