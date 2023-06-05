Show You Care
Hour-long standoff in Fayette County ends peacefully, man arrested

Fayette County deputies said 64-year-old Jeffrey Walker was arrested after an hour-long...
Fayette County deputies said 64-year-old Jeffrey Walker was arrested after an hour-long standoff in Maynard.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MAYNARD, Iowa (KCRG) - Fayette County deputies said an hour-long standoff in Maynard ended peacefully over the weekend.

It started after deputies said a silver pickup truck hit fixtures along the road at the intersection of Palace Road and Highway 3 and then fled the scene.

The driver of the truck was later identified by law enforcement as 64-year-old Jeffrey Walker.

Deputies found the truck at a home in Maynard, where they said Walker was armed with a gun and refusing deputies’ orders to drop it.

During the hour-long standoff, deputies said Walker fired the gun in an attempt to have them fire at him.

The standoff ended peacefully and Walker was arrested.

Walker faces charges of striking fixtures upon a highway, operating while under the influence, possession of a dangerous weapon while intoxicated, reckless use of a firearm, interference with official acts and failure to maintain control.

The case remains under investigation. Police said additional charges may be pending.

