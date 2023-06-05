Home destroyed after fire in Dubuque County

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday, at approximately 11:07 am, emergency crews responded to the 16500 block of Carmen Oaks Drive for a report of a structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an attached garage fully engulfed in flames. Responders also reported that flames from the garage were spreading into the living quarters of the residence.

All residents had evacuated before responders arrived. No injuries were reported.

Investigators considered the home a total loss.

The fire remains under investigation and is not considered suspicious at this time.

