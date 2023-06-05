Show You Care
Ethan Orton sentenced to life in prison after killing parents

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teenager who admitted to killing his parents at their home in October 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Orton pled guilty to two counts of first-degree murder back in February 2023. Court documents say Ethan Alexander Orton killed Misty Scott-Slade and Casey Orton at their home in the 300 block of Carnaby Drive NE. When police arrived at the home, they say they found Orton sitting outside the home covered in blood.

Police say Orton admitted to stabbing and killing them in order to “take charge of his life.” They also say he used an axe to kill his mother when she appeared to have survived the initial stabbing.

Orton was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. His defense initially filed a Motion for Competency Evaluation citing that Orton was suffering from a mental disorder that prevented him from appreciating the charge. After a medical evaluation found Orton competent to stand trial, Orton and his defense team submitted a ‘Notice of Defense of Insanity/Diminish Responsibility to the court in January 2022. The trial was then delayed in February 2022.

First-degree murder carries a minimum sentence of life in prison.

Orton will have to serve at least 50 years before being eligible for parole.

