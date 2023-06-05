Show You Care
Coralville motorcyclist dies in crash involving deer, another vehicle in Cedar Rapids

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Coralville woman died in a crash involving a motorcycle, a deer and another vehicle, police confirmed Monday.

The crash happened at the intersection of I-380 southbound and Wright Brothers Boulevard at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle, identified as 28-year-old Felicia Tharp, died in the crash.

Investigators said they found evidence that the motorcycle hit a deer and then was subsequently hit by another vehicle.

Police are still trying to identify the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 319-286-5491.

