Cedar Rapids to host 2023 USA Taekwondo Grand Prix Central Event

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An estimated 500 athletes from 14 states are coming to the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids this weekend for the 2023 USA Taekwondo Grand Prix Central Event.

The regional competition will involve athletes competing in Sparring, Poomsae, Board Breaking and Demo Team. They’ll then be qualified to compete at the 2023 U.S. Taekwondo National Championship next month in Jacksonville, Florida.

This year will be the first time Cedar Rapids has hosted the event.

Taekwondo became an Olympic sport in 2000.

The nonprofit, USA Taekwondo, is a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

The event will run from June 9 through June 11.

