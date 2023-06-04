Waverley-Shell Rock falls one win shy of state title, Dallas Center-Grimes repeats as champions

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waverley-Shell Rock girls soccer team was kept off the board in the Class 2A state title game as Dallas Center-Grimes earns the 2-0 win to repeat as state champions.

This marked the third consecutive meeting between the two programs in the championship game.

“Great team today. They were the better team, so just proud of our group. One of the best I’ve ever coached,” said Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer head coach Scott Schara.

The Go-Hawks finish a memorable season with a 18-2 record on the season.

