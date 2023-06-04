Show You Care
Seegers triples in the 13th inning, Iowa tops North Carolina 6-5 at Terre Haute Regional

University of Iowa Hawkeyes logo.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Michael Seegers ripped an RBI triple in the top of the 13th inning to lift second-seeded Iowa past North Carolina 6-5 in an elimination game at the Terre Haute Regional on Sunday.

Iowa (44-15) will take on top-seeded Indiana State later Sunday. The Sycamores beat Iowa 7-4 Saturday to send the Hawkeyes into the elimination round. Indiana State is one game away from a berth in the Super Regionals; Iowa must beat the Sycamores twice to advance.

Iowa built a 5-2 lead through seven innings largely on the strength of a three-run homer in the fifth by Brennen Dorighi. Dylan King drilled a two-out double to deep right to score two runs and pull the Tar Heels within a run through eight innings and Mac Horvath tied the game at 5 with a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth.

Will Christopherson (5-1) came on to get the final two outs in the ninth for Iowa. He then held North Carolina hitless over the final four innings, allowing just two baserunners, both on walks, and struck out four.

Dalton Pence (4-3) worked the final 4 ⅔ innings and took the loss for North Carolina, allowing three base hits and striking out three.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

