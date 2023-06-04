Iowa officials urge water safety during summer season

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says if your weekend plans include a trip to the lake, you need to keep safety in mind, KCCI reported.

The unofficial summer season got off to a deadly start this year, with three drownings on Iowa waterways over the Memorial Day holiday.

The DNR says water temperature could pose a risk to boaters and swimmers. While it might be warm outside, the rivers and lakes haven’t had time to warm up, and cold water can reduce body temperature quickly.

“Once your body is submerged in the cold water, your initial instinct is to survive,” according to an Iowa DNR news release. “Within the first three to five minutes, your breathing becomes involuntarily uncontrollable. You begin gasping for air, hyperventilation starts, and panic sets in. You start to inhale water; it only takes half a cup of water for somebody to drown.”

“Right now, there are still pockets of cold water that we need to be careful of. And it really depends on what body of water you’re on. For example, out here in Gray’s Lake it might seem a little warmer than on Lake Red Rock,” Todd Robertson with the Iowa DNR said.

The DNR said the water will get much warmer in the coming weeks.

The DNR said swimmers should stay out of the lakes at Prairie Rose State Park in western Iowa and Pine Lake State Park near Eldora both have high E. coli levels. Both beaches are labeled “swimming not recommended” on the DNR’s beach monitoring page. That status could change if the E. coli levels drop.

Other water safety tips from the Iowa DNR:

Always wear a life jacket.

Don’t dive in. Ease into the water slowly.

Never swim alone.

Know the early symptoms of hypothermia, including shivering, blue lips, slurred speech or mumbling, drowsiness or very low energy or confusion.

Keep a close eye on others, especially children. Always assign a designated adult to watch over children, and never assume someone else is watching them.

Take a water bottle with you and keep it nearby throughout the day. It’s easy to get dehydrated in the sun, particularly if you’re active and sweating. Drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration. Early signs of dehydration can include dizziness, feeling lightheaded or nausea.

