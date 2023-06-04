Show You Care
Iowa Democrats approve mail in caucus plan
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Saturday, Iowa Democrats have approved a plan for the 2024 presidential caucuses that would let Iowans use a mail-in system to express their presidential preference. The Iowa Democratic Party’s State Central Committee unanimously approved the plan that would have 2024 in person democratic caucuses focus solely on party business.

Iowa Democrats would request a card through the mail or online, and then fill out their presidential preference and mail it back. The plan will now be considered by the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee.

