Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa City West drops 3-2 heartbreaker to Johnston in overtime

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnston scored the golden goal in the second overtime to win the Class 4A boys state championship title 3-2 against Iowa City West on Saturday.

After a scoreless first half, the Trojans took the lead following two goals from Michael Nelson. The Dragons quickly scored and tied the game up a 2-2 with just under two minutes left in regulation.

Johnston ended this one with a header by Cael Leach off a corner kick.

Iowa City West ends the season with a 17-3 overall record.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in eastern Iowa have a chance to sign up for training in case they ever find themselves...
Iowa man arrested after stealing $30,000 in merch from retail store
Iowa solider weeks from retirement hit by car, police quiet on details
Iowa solider weeks from retirement hit by car, police quiet on details
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand explains results of an audit his agency conducted of the Iowa Medicaid...
Gov. Reynolds signs bill restricting state auditor’s authority
A Dubuque Hempstead staff member is now on leave after a video of him using a racial slur to a...
Dubuque Hempstead staff member on leave after using racial slur caught on camera
Ava Karasek
Operation Quickfind: Ava Karasek

Latest News

Iowa City Liberty wins first state title with 5-0 victory over Norwalk
Iowa City Liberty wins first state title with 5-0 victory over Norwalk
(Source: MGN)
Indiana State rallies to top Iowa, 7-4 in Terre Haute Regional
Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck to Western Christian in state title game
Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck drops state title game 2-0 against Western Christian
Waverley-Shell Rock falls one win shy of state title, Dallas Center-Grimes repeats as champions
Waverly-Shell Rock falls one win shy of state title, Dallas Center-Grimes repeats as champions