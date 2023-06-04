Iowa City West drops 3-2 heartbreaker to Johnston in overtime

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnston scored the golden goal in the second overtime to win the Class 4A boys state championship title 3-2 against Iowa City West on Saturday.

After a scoreless first half, the Trojans took the lead following two goals from Michael Nelson. The Dragons quickly scored and tied the game up a 2-2 with just under two minutes left in regulation.

Johnston ended this one with a header by Cael Leach off a corner kick.

Iowa City West ends the season with a 17-3 overall record.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.