Iowa City West drops 3-2 heartbreaker to Johnston in overtime
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnston scored the golden goal in the second overtime to win the Class 4A boys state championship title 3-2 against Iowa City West on Saturday.
After a scoreless first half, the Trojans took the lead following two goals from Michael Nelson. The Dragons quickly scored and tied the game up a 2-2 with just under two minutes left in regulation.
Johnston ended this one with a header by Cael Leach off a corner kick.
Iowa City West ends the season with a 17-3 overall record.
