Iowa City Liberty wins first state title with 5-0 victory over Norwalk

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Liberty boys soccer team dominated Norwalk, winning 5-0 to claim their first state championship in program history on Saturday.

Hayden Saul scored two goals in the win, while Cooper Saul, Haider Nasr and Mason Pentecost each tallied one.

This marked the Lightning’s first state tournament appearance as they finish their season with a 12-8 overall record.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.