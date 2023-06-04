Indiana State rallies to top Iowa, 7-4 in Terre Haute Regional

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Miguel Rivera and Grant Magill hit back-to-back two-run doubles in the eighth inning and top-seeded Indiana State rallied past Iowa 7-4 at the Terre Haute Regional on Saturday and is now a win away from a berth in super regionals.

The Sycamores (44-15) await the winner of a loser-out game between Iowa (43-15) and North Carolina (36-23) on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes tied the game at 2-2 on Michael Seegers’ RBI single in the fourth and took a 4-2 lead in the sixth after Sam Hojnar doubled home Brennen Dorighi and Kyle Huckstorf hit a sacrifice fly to score Raider Tello from third.

Mike Sears drew a bases-loaded walk to start the Sycamores’ eighth-inning rally while Rivera and Magill came up with the clutch doubles.

Jared Spencer came on in the ninth inning and, after walking the lead-off hitter, got a fly out and game-ending double play to earn his seventh save.

Connor Fenlong (10-2) pitched eight innings, scattering seven hits and striking out eight to earn the win.

Brody Brecht worked seven innings in the start for the Hawkeyes (43-15), allowing two runs on two hits and two walks and recorded eight strikeouts. Jared Simpson (4-3) came on to start the eighth inning and managed to record just one out and was tagged with the loss.

