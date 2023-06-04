Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Hot temperatures to start the workweek, but cooler by Tuesday

Hot temperatures to start the workweek, but cooler by Tuesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Showers and storms developed across Eastern Iowa this afternoon and will move west through the evening. Some storms even produced hail. Before the storms developed, it was a warm afternoon with highs in the 80s and 90s. However, places that saw rain enjoyed some cooler late afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Tonight & Tomorrow

Tonight, we’ll be mild with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s with a partly cloudy sky after the showers and storms move west. We’ll start the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds on Monday morning and a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon along with highs reaching the upper 80s with a few low 90s possible. An isolated shower or storm also can’t be ruled out on Monday afternoon along a backdoor cold front.

Hot temperatures to start the workweek, but cooler by Tuesday
Hot temperatures to start the workweek, but cooler by Tuesday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Tuesday and Beyond

Cooler air will be behind the backdoor cold front, allowing for cooler highs in the upper 70s and low 80s Tuesday through Thursday. However, temperatures will climb back into the mid 80s by Friday. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible again on Tuesday before drier conditions settle in for the later half of the workweek.  However, another slight chance showers and storms returns next weekend.

Hot temperatures to start the workweek, but cooler by Tuesday
Hot temperatures to start the workweek, but cooler by Tuesday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in eastern Iowa have a chance to sign up for training in case they ever find themselves...
Iowa man arrested after stealing $30,000 in merch from retail store
They said they're investigating an accident
UPDATE: Southbound lanes of I-380 reopened at Wright Brothers Blvd.; investigating accident
Task Force conducts search and rescue in Davenport building collapse
Family of Branden Colvin Sr. says he was found deceased at building partially collapsed in downtown Davenport
1
Son of lost victim in building collapse achieves mile stone
KCRG First Alert Forecast
Heat and storm chances remain

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Sunday Evening, June 4th
Hot temperatures to start the workweek, but cooler by Tuesday
KCRG First Alert Forecast
Heat and storm chances remain
KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Sunday, June 4, 2023