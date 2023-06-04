CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Showers and storms developed across Eastern Iowa this afternoon and will move west through the evening. Some storms even produced hail. Before the storms developed, it was a warm afternoon with highs in the 80s and 90s. However, places that saw rain enjoyed some cooler late afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Tonight & Tomorrow

Tonight, we’ll be mild with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s with a partly cloudy sky after the showers and storms move west. We’ll start the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds on Monday morning and a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon along with highs reaching the upper 80s with a few low 90s possible. An isolated shower or storm also can’t be ruled out on Monday afternoon along a backdoor cold front.

Hot temperatures to start the workweek, but cooler by Tuesday (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Tuesday and Beyond

Cooler air will be behind the backdoor cold front, allowing for cooler highs in the upper 70s and low 80s Tuesday through Thursday. However, temperatures will climb back into the mid 80s by Friday. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible again on Tuesday before drier conditions settle in for the later half of the workweek. However, another slight chance showers and storms returns next weekend.

