Great tips on how to prep and store berries are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares tips on how to prep and store berries in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Now that you’ve stocked up on your favorite summer berries, it’s time to get the most out of them with proper prep and storage.

When to wash?

Berries have a delicate skin which absorbs moisture, so if you’re washing early, dry them thoroughly in a strainer then place a paper towel in the bottom of the storage container to absorb any remaining moisture. When in doubt, wait to wash berries until you’re ready to eat them.

Where to store?

Store berries in the refrigerator in a container with enough room to breathe, berries smash easily if they’re packed too tightly.

What if they’re ripening too fast?

If you didn’t get to your berries as soon as you thought, don’t worry, they still have some life left. Berries that are slightly past their prime can still be frozen, added to smoothies or cooked (see our berry recipes), bypassing the garbage.

