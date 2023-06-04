Show You Care
Family of Branden Colvin Sr. says he was found deceased at building partially collapsed in downtown Davenport

Task Force conducts search and rescue in Davenport building collapse
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The family of Branden Colvin Sr. confirms he was found deceased Saturday at the building that partially collapsed in downtown Davenport.

The Family told TV9′s sister station KWQC they were notified by the Police and Fire chiefs Saturday afternoon.

Colvin’s family says they will issue a statement but want to thank everyone for their support.

