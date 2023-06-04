Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Body found in South Carolina lake identified, authorities say

Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County
Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A body found in a South Carolina lake has been identified, authorities said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the body was found in Lake Lyman Saturday morning.

Officials said the body was identified as that of 52-year-old Patrick Funderburk.

Officials said they found no signs of foul play and will conduct a forensic exam.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in eastern Iowa have a chance to sign up for training in case they ever find themselves...
Iowa man arrested after stealing $30,000 in merch from retail store
They said they're investigating an accident
UPDATE: Southbound lanes of I-380 reopened at Wright Brothers Blvd.; investigating accident
Task Force conducts search and rescue in Davenport building collapse
Family of Branden Colvin Sr. says he was found deceased at building partially collapsed in downtown Davenport
1
Son of lost victim in building collapse achieves mile stone
Tacoa Talley
Tacoa Talley sentenced to life in prison for murder

Latest News

A homeowner in Florida was charged after police said he pulled a gun on a woman who pulled into...
Police: Homeowner pulled gun on woman who backed into his driveway
Police: Homeowner pulled gun on woman who pulled into his driveway
FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base,...
Unresponsive small plane over Washington causes military jet to scramble, later crashes in Virginia
A scuba diver in a lake in Oklahoma discovered a live CS gas grenade.
Scuba diver discovers live gas grenade in lake, sheriff’s office says