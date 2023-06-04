Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Apple is expected to unveil a sleek, pricey headset. Is it the device VR has been looking for?

Apple is expected to unveil a sleek, pricey headset. Is it the device VR has been looking for?
Apple is expected to unveil a sleek, pricey headset. Is it the device VR has been looking for?(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Apple appears poised to unveil a long-rumored headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world. The headset will also serve to test the technology trendsetter’s ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public’s imagination.

The stage is set for the widely anticipated announcement be be made Monday at Apple’s annual developers conference. Apple is also likely discuss other products and software during the event. But the show’s star is expected to be a pair of goggles that could become another milestone in Apple’s lore of releasing game-changing technology, even though the company wasn’t always the first to try its hand at making a particular device

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in eastern Iowa have a chance to sign up for training in case they ever find themselves...
Iowa man arrested after stealing $30,000 in merch from retail store
They said they're investigating an accident
UPDATE: Southbound lanes of I-380 reopened at Wright Brothers Blvd.; investigating accident
1
Son of lost victim in building collapse achieves mile stone
Tacoa Talley
Tacoa Talley sentenced to life in prison for murder
Ava Karasek
Operation Quickfind: Ava Karasek

Latest News

Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains accident, in Balasore district, in the eastern...
Error in signaling system led to train crash that killed 275 people in India, official says
Eli cuddles his dog on the couch at his home in Casselberry, Fla., May 29, 2023. Eli and his...
Transgender adults in Florida `blindsided’ that new law also limits their access to health care
Chicago police say a 25-year-old woman was fatally shot and six other people were wounded when...
7 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago when gunfire erupts amid remembrance for man killed in car crash
Iowa officials urge water safety during summer season
Iowa officials urge water safety during summer season