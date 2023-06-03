Show You Care
Stromberg’s penalty kick helps send Waverly-Shell Rock back to the 2A state finals

A right-footed penalty kick from senior Anna Stromberg provided the only tally needed to put the Go-Hawks back where they feel they belong.
By Jack Lido
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A right-footed penalty kick from senior Anna Stromberg provided the only tally needed to put the Go-Hawks back where they feel they belong.

Katelyn Eggena and the Waverly-Shell Rock defense walled off Pella, not allowing a single goal.

“It was whoever wanted it more,” said Stromberg. “I think that’s really what we did. We were winning 50-50 balls and being aggressive, we did everything I could ask my team to do.”

For the third time in three years, Waverly-Shell Rock will take on Dallas Center-Grimes in the 2A girls state soccer finals.

“It’s gonna be awesome,” said Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Scott Schara. “They’re a great team, well coached, and it’s just playing for a state championship so it’s always awesome.”

