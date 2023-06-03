Iowa man arrested after stealing $30,000 in merch from retail store
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 23rd, 2023, Cedar Falls Police responded to a burglary that occurred at a retail store in the 2600 block of Center Street.
Responders learned that in the early morning hours, a subject cut a lock on the perimeter fence and accessed locked buildings, and loaded boxed items and lawnmowers into his truck. It was determined the individual stole merchandise estimated to be worth over $30,000.
Following an investigation, officials arrested 35-year-old Aaron Michael Thurm. He was charged with:
- Theft 1st Degree
- Burglary 3rd Degree
- Possession of Burglar Tools
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.