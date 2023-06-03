CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It was a hot and sunny June afternoon across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tonight & Tomorrow

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky. We’ll wake up to a mostly sunny sky on Sunday, perfect for heading off to church! Highs will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s again Sunday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. However, scattered to isolated showers and storms are also possible Sunday afternoon. If you have any outdoor plans, be sure to check the radar for updates!

The hot weekend continues (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Upcoming Workweek

We’ll start the upcoming workweek with temperatures in the upper 80s and potentially the low 90s, a partly cloudy sky, and a slight chance for isolated showers and storms. Another backdoor cold front is expected to move into Iowa late Monday and into Tuesday bringing much more comfortable air to the area by Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 80s and a partly cloudy sky. We’ll continue to have highs in the upper 70s and 80s through Friday. Another chance for isolated showers and storms is possible on Friday and into next weekend.

