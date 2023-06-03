Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

The hot weekend continues

The hot weekend continues Sunday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It was a hot and sunny June afternoon across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tonight & Tomorrow

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky. We’ll wake up to a mostly sunny sky on Sunday, perfect for heading off to church! Highs will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s again Sunday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. However, scattered to isolated showers and storms are also possible Sunday afternoon. If you have any outdoor plans, be sure to check the radar for updates!

The hot weekend continues
The hot weekend continues(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Upcoming Workweek

We’ll start the upcoming workweek with temperatures in the upper 80s and potentially the low 90s, a partly cloudy sky, and a slight chance for isolated showers and storms. Another backdoor cold front is expected to move into Iowa late Monday and into Tuesday bringing much more comfortable air to the area by Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 80s and a partly cloudy sky. We’ll continue to have highs in the upper 70s and 80s through Friday. Another chance for isolated showers and storms is possible on Friday and into next weekend.

The hot weekend continues
The hot weekend continues(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in eastern Iowa have a chance to sign up for training in case they ever find themselves...
Iowa man arrested after stealing $30,000 in merch from retail store
Iowa solider weeks from retirement hit by car, police quiet on details
Iowa solider weeks from retirement hit by car, police quiet on details
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand explains results of an audit his agency conducted of the Iowa Medicaid...
Gov. Reynolds signs bill restricting state auditor’s authority
A Dubuque Hempstead staff member is now on leave after a video of him using a racial slur to a...
Dubuque Hempstead staff member on leave after using racial slur caught on camera
Ava Karasek
Operation Quickfind: Ava Karasek

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Saturday Evening, June 3rd
The hot weekend continues Sunday
KCRG First Alert Forecast
Dry conditions persist
KCRG First Alert Forecast
Hot and Dry for the first weekend in June