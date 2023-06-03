Show You Care
Dry conditions persist

By Joe Winters
Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The weekend is upon us continuing a hot and dry trend.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Any scattered showers or thunderstorms that developed during the afternoon diminish overnight. After lows in the middle 60s highs move quickly into the upper 80s and lower 90s for both Saturday and Sunday.

3 day Dewpoint Forecast
3 day Dewpoint Forecast(KCRG)

A shower and storm chance remains with us on Monday as a front moves across the state. This brings down some cooler weather as highs fall seasonally into the upper 70s and lower 80s by next Tuesday. Have a great day and a safe weekend.

