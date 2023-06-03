“The ABC’s of Jones County” shows kids everything the area has to offer from A to Z

Anamosa, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jones County Community Foundation held a signing for its new kids book called “The ABC’s Of Jones County”.

The book is part of the “Every Child Reads” initiative designed to improve the reading proficiency of elementary school students.

Every first grader and kindergartener in Jones County got a copy of the book this school year.

Copies will be available in all Jones County elementary schools and public libraries.

Books were also sold at the signing for $20.

Co-author Heather Weers said “It [“The ABC’s of Jones County”] makes it fun for them to see places in a book that they’ve actually been it’s awesome and some of the kids will you know like in Olin they saw the letter O and we’re excited about seeing in there.”

Weers says just over half of third graders are considered proficient in reading and less than a third of low income children.

There will be another book signing at Wiffle Tree Mercantile in Monticello from 1 to 3 P.M. and Savor the Barn in Monticello, Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. to noon.

The book was illustrated by KC Kiner Wortman. The authors are Rosalie Ahrendsen, Heather Weers, Kim Brooks, Paula Buck, Sherri Hunt, Amy Keltner and Sherri Neofotist.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.