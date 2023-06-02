Wahlert Catholic High School and Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School receive national ‘Rise’ award

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Gradient Learning has announced that two Dubuque schools are among the six recipients of its 2023 Rise Award.

The Rise Award honors Summit Learning schools that have committed to continuously improving the quality of teaching and learning. Both Wahlert and Mazzuchelli were recognized for creating systems and cultures that prepare students with the skills and knowledge to succeed not just in school but in life.

“The schools’ leaders and educators have built a robust program that empowers teachers to meet every individual student’s specific learning needs, giving them exactly what they need to support their growth,” Monica Milligan, Chief Program Officer of Gradient Learning. “We are thrilled to celebrate educators who’ve created a safe and welcoming school where students master challenging and engaging academic opportunities.”

You can find more information out about the award here.

