Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Wahlert Catholic High School and Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School receive national ‘Rise’ award

Wahlert Catholic High School and Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School receive National Rise Award
Wahlert Catholic High School and Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School receive National Rise Award(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Gradient Learning has announced that two Dubuque schools are among the six recipients of its 2023 Rise Award.

The Rise Award honors Summit Learning schools that have committed to continuously improving the quality of teaching and learning. Both Wahlert and Mazzuchelli were recognized for creating systems and cultures that prepare students with the skills and knowledge to succeed not just in school but in life.

“The schools’ leaders and educators have built a robust program that empowers teachers to meet every individual student’s specific learning needs, giving them exactly what they need to support their growth,” Monica Milligan, Chief Program Officer of Gradient Learning. “We are thrilled to celebrate educators who’ve created a safe and welcoming school where students master challenging and engaging academic opportunities.”

You can find more information out about the award here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dubuque Hempstead staff member is now on leave after a video of him using a racial slur to a...
Dubuque Hempstead staff member on leave after using racial slur caught on camera
The University of Iowa has named Beth Goetz its interim director of athletics, effective Aug. 1.
University of Iowa names interim athletics director
Iowa solider weeks from retirement hit by car, police quiet on details
Iowa solider weeks from retirement hit by car, police quiet on details
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand explains results of an audit his agency conducted of the Iowa Medicaid...
Gov. Reynolds signs bill restricting state auditor’s authority
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Amputation frees woman from collapsed Iowa building debris

Latest News

An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
More than 9,900 Iowa students have already applied for state’s new Education Savings Account program
Oliver Wenman from CR Pride joins us to talk about some of the mental health struggles people...
CR Pride talks about mental health resources available for LGBTQ community
These are the three people still missing after the collapse of an apartment building in...
Specialized teams work to secure partially collapsed Davenport apartment