Tacoa Talley sentenced to life in prison for murder

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has sentenced a man to life in prison for the killing of his girlfriend’s stepmother.

Before the sentencing, Jodie Bevans’ family gave emotional victim impact statements.

A jury found Tacoa Talley guilty of first-degree murder back in April.

Investigators said Tacoa Talley and Samantha Bevens made a plan to rob and kill Jodie Bevans at her home. Court documents say once inside her home, the two suffocated her with a pillow, then they went back to their hotel and celebrated, making a Snapchat video bragging about the killing.

Samantha Bevans also faces a murder charge. She is set to go to trial on September 25th.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.