Tacoa Talley sentenced to life in prison for murder
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has sentenced a man to life in prison for the killing of his girlfriend’s stepmother.
Before the sentencing, Jodie Bevans’ family gave emotional victim impact statements.
A jury found Tacoa Talley guilty of first-degree murder back in April.
Investigators said Tacoa Talley and Samantha Bevens made a plan to rob and kill Jodie Bevans at her home. Court documents say once inside her home, the two suffocated her with a pillow, then they went back to their hotel and celebrated, making a Snapchat video bragging about the killing.
Samantha Bevans also faces a murder charge. She is set to go to trial on September 25th.
