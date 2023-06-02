Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Seniors concerned about debt ceiling effects on social security

If President Joe Biden and House Republicans can't agree to lift the debt ceiling, senior...
If President Joe Biden and House Republicans can't agree to lift the debt ceiling, senior citizens could be among the first to feel the impact.(CNN, U.S. DEPT. OF THE TREASURY via CNN Newsource)
By Ethan Stein
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Advocacy groups for seniors, like AARP, don’t know how a default would affect social security and Medicare programs. The uncertainty has seniors across eastern Iowa concerned about entitlements like social security.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the deadline to raise the debt ceiling is now pushed back to June 5, according to a letter written to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R). If an agreement between Republicans and Democrats doesn’t occur then payments to seniors through Social Security could get delayed along with paychecks to federal workers, the military, and federal grants to states.

Dorothy Powers said she plans to go into her savings to make up for a check she expects in the mail. She said she’s more concerned for her granddaughter, who she said is on disability, and other seniors.

“I’m frustrated [and] wondering how she’ll make it without that check,” Power said. “And I wonder about my neighbors in the apartment building they can’t pay the rent.”

Val Wolter said she’s also concerned because she partially depends on money from social security for a variety of bills.

Harrison March, who is the outreach coordinator for Heritage Area Agency on Aging, said the group is closely following the news regarding the debt ceiling and how it may impact seniors. He said the group plans to provide services and work with other groups to empower successful independent aging in an email.

The concerns aren’t universal for seniors like Ruth Stavlond. She said she’s keeping faith a deal will work out and tries to not worry about problems she can’t control.

“I can’t do anything about it,” Stavlond said. “I always figure I have one band-aid and I can’t figure out all the world’s concerns so I’ll just live my life here.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP...
Gov. Reynolds to send National Guard troops to Mexico border
Police say the suspect is a white male who was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki shorts,...
Cedar Rapids Police asking for public’s help in locating suspect
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
U.S. Marshals arrest 37 fugitives in Cedar Rapids area
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Amputation frees woman from collapsed Iowa building debris
Officials identified the driver as 74-year-old Gary McMann.
Fatal incident occurs during Delaware County drag race

Latest News

From July 5th-9th, 2023, College Player of the Year Caitlin Clark will play in the John Deere...
Caitlin Clark to join Zach Johnson in John Deere Classic
For the fourth straight tournament, the Saints met the Dutch, and for the fourth straight...
Xavier boys bring another team state tennis title back to Cedar Rapids
Officials say Zachary William Stark was arrested after it was reported to the Child Protection...
Cedar Rapids man charged with sexually abusing child
In May, there were two boating tragedies in Eastern Iowa
Officials offer safety tips as summer boating season begins