Scattered storm chance wraps up the work week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another chance for scattered showers and storms appears possible today, but they will continue to be fairly hit-and-miss.

Some low clouds are present in many areas of eastern Iowa this morning, but we should lose those as we go through the first few hours of the day. Isolated storms are possible early, too, though we’ll probably need to heat things up a bit more before more storms develop in most areas. This will happen similarly to the last couple of days, as highs reach the upper 80s to near 90.

Those that are lucky enough to find themselves under a storm today could see some heavy downpours and maybe a little gusty wind. However, due to the transient nature of the storms, and their slow movement, many areas will miss out on meaningful rainfall once again.

A wind shift takes place tonight, changing them to easterly winds for the weekend. This will pull in some drier air, which will likely limit our even isolated storm chance to near none. This wind change will not affect our temperatures much; highs will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s for both days.

A back-door cold front moves in on Monday, which could give us a shot at a few more showers and storms. More notably, this will lead to cooler temperatures for a few days. Upper 70s and low 80s are likely Tuesday through Thursday with otherwise quiet conditions.

Temperatures should warm again toward the end of next week, leading to a chance for showers and storms again by Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.