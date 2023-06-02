Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Resilient Starts Right Here students graduate after deadly shooting

The founder of the Starts Right Here educational program in Des Moines says the students are resilient as they graduated after a recent deadly shooting.
By WOI
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - The founder of the Starts Right Here educational program in Des Moines says the students are resilient as they graduated after a recent deadly shooting.

The shooting in January killed 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr.

Founder Will Keeps was also injured.

Just a few months later, 17 students at Starts Right Here earned their diploma.

Keeps says despite the tragic situation, the kids didn’t give up and rather became stronger due to it.

One student says she was ready to drop out, before getting the help she needed at ‘Starts Right Here’.

“All the teachers, the staff... will encourage you and just keep you in the right mindset,” Alesha Sellers, Starts Right Here graduate, said. “Even when you just don’t want to be here or don’t want to do the work.”

Keeps says he expects the program to keep improving. He is looking into creating dorms for the students.

Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls and 19-year-old Bravon Tukes both face first degree murder and attempted murder charges in the shooting.

Walls is set to go to trial in August and Tukes in October.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dubuque Hempstead staff member is now on leave after a video of him using a racial slur to a...
Dubuque Hempstead staff member on leave after using racial slur caught on camera
The University of Iowa has named Beth Goetz its interim director of athletics, effective Aug. 1.
University of Iowa names interim athletics director
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Amputation frees woman from collapsed Iowa building debris
A Davenport building partially collapsed downtown.
Two of the previously unaccounted for people are safe after Davenport apartment collapse
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand explains results of an audit his agency conducted of the Iowa Medicaid...
Gov. Reynolds signs bill restricting state auditor’s authority

Latest News

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department said a statewide agency specializing in urban search and...
Iowa Task Force One returns to Davenport to assist after partial building collapse
A jury convicted an Iowa man charged in a deadly street-racing crash that left a child dead.
Jury convicts Iowa man in deadly street racing crash
A jury convicted an Iowa man charged in a deadly street-racing crash that left a child dead.
Jury convicts Iowa man in deadly street racing crash
The founder of the Starts Right Here educational program in Des Moines says the students are...
Resilient Starts Right Here students graduate after deadly shooting