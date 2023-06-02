Pop-up showers are possible today but meaningful rain totals remain unlikely

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for another day with warmth and isolated showers or thunderstorms.

These will be similar in nature to yesterday evening’s, very pop-up and scattered in nature. A brief downpour is possible in slower-moving cells but most will see minimal precipitation.

Scattered showers and storms develop again today. (KCRG)

Highs will reach into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon and again Saturday and Sunday before a slight cool down.

A wind shift takes place tonight, changing them to easterly winds for the weekend. This will pull in some drier air, which will likely limit our even isolated storm chance to near none. This wind change will not affect our temperatures much; highs will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s for both days.

A cold front on Monday will bring another small shot of rain or thunderstorms. Behind this, temperatures look to back into a seasonal range of the lower 80s or even upper 70s for a few days next week.

The First Alert Storm Team will be programming weather radios this year. Bring one you already own or purchase one on-site and get it programmed for your area to stay weather aware. (KCRG)

