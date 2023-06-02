Show You Care
Pop-up showers are possible today but meaningful rain totals remain unlikely

Look for another day with warmth and isolated showers or thunderstorms.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for another day with warmth and isolated showers or thunderstorms.

These will be similar in nature to yesterday evening’s, very pop-up and scattered in nature. A brief downpour is possible in slower-moving cells but most will see minimal precipitation.

Highs will reach into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon and again Saturday and Sunday before a slight cool down.

A wind shift takes place tonight, changing them to easterly winds for the weekend. This will pull in some drier air, which will likely limit our even isolated storm chance to near none. This wind change will not affect our temperatures much; highs will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s for both days.

A cold front on Monday will bring another small shot of rain or thunderstorms. Behind this, temperatures look to back into a seasonal range of the lower 80s or even upper 70s for a few days next week.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Friday Afternoon, June 2nd
First Alert Forecast: Friday morning, June 2
Scattered showers and storms develop again today.
Scattered storm chance wraps up the work week