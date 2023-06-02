Police respond to 4 car burglaries in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Public Safety said police have responded to four vehicle burglaries in the past few days.

The group shared a photo of damage to a vehicle and said all four burglaries are similar.

They happened at gyms on the city’s east side.

In each case, someone broke out the front passenger window and took items from the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should call police.

Police said they want the community to be aware of these crimes and take steps to protect themselves and their property.

They said to park in well-lit, visible areas, and to secure belongings, avoiding leaving valuables such as purses, wallets, or electronics in plain sight.

