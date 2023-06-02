Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Operation Quickfind: Ava Karasek

Ava Karasek
Ava Karasek(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old.

Ava was last seen in the 2400 block of Hillcrest Rd in Dubuque, IA on May 26th, 2023 at 2:30 pm wearing a burgundy shirt and black pants.

She is 5′5″ tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, and has dark red/brown hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dubuque Hempstead staff member is now on leave after a video of him using a racial slur to a...
Dubuque Hempstead staff member on leave after using racial slur caught on camera
The University of Iowa has named Beth Goetz its interim director of athletics, effective Aug. 1.
University of Iowa names interim athletics director
Iowa solider weeks from retirement hit by car, police quiet on details
Iowa solider weeks from retirement hit by car, police quiet on details
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand explains results of an audit his agency conducted of the Iowa Medicaid...
Gov. Reynolds signs bill restricting state auditor’s authority
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Amputation frees woman from collapsed Iowa building debris

Latest News

An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
Wahlert Catholic High School and Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School receive National Rise Award
Wahlert Catholic High School and Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School receive national ‘Rise’ award
More than 9,900 Iowa students have already applied for state’s new Education Savings Account program
Oliver Wenman from CR Pride joins us to talk about some of the mental health struggles people...
CR Pride talks about mental health resources available for LGBTQ community