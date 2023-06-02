Operation Quickfind: Ava Karasek

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old.

Ava was last seen in the 2400 block of Hillcrest Rd in Dubuque, IA on May 26th, 2023 at 2:30 pm wearing a burgundy shirt and black pants.

She is 5′5″ tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, and has dark red/brown hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.

