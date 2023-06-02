Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Man facing multiple charges after police chase in Cedar Falls

The logo for the Cedar Falls Police.
The logo for the Cedar Falls Police.(Courtesy: Cedar Falls Police)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 23-year-old man was arrested and now faces multiple charges after an early morning police chase in Cedar Falls.

Police said they tried to make a traffic stop just after 2 a.m. in the area of 22nd Street and College Street on Friday.

Officers said the driver, later identified as Kodi Torticill, refused to stop, leading them on a chase that went eastbound on 22nd Street, northbound on Clay Street, eastbound on 21st Street and then northbound on State Street.

Torticill pulled over at 18th Street and State Street, where police arrested him.

Torticill faces charges of OWI, eluding, driving while suspended and multiple traffic violations.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dubuque Hempstead staff member is now on leave after a video of him using a racial slur to a...
Dubuque Hempstead staff member on leave after using racial slur caught on camera
The University of Iowa has named Beth Goetz its interim director of athletics, effective Aug. 1.
University of Iowa names interim athletics director
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Amputation frees woman from collapsed Iowa building debris
A Davenport building partially collapsed downtown.
Two of the previously unaccounted for people are safe after Davenport apartment collapse
Sarah Nagy Brown
Waterloo woman charged in homicide

Latest News

A jury convicted an Iowa man charged in a deadly street-racing crash that left a child dead.
Jury convicts Iowa man in deadly street racing crash
A jury convicted an Iowa man charged in a deadly street-racing crash that left a child dead.
Jury convicts Iowa man in deadly street racing crash
The founder of the Starts Right Here educational program in Des Moines says the students are...
Resilient Starts Right Here students graduate after deadly shooting
A union representing factory and maintenance workers went on strike against A.Y. McDonald Mfg....
Factory, maintenance workers strike against A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co.
We're getting our first look at the moment part of an apartment complex starts to collapse in...
Video showing Davenport apartment beginning to collapse released