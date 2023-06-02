Man facing multiple charges after police chase in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 23-year-old man was arrested and now faces multiple charges after an early morning police chase in Cedar Falls.

Police said they tried to make a traffic stop just after 2 a.m. in the area of 22nd Street and College Street on Friday.

Officers said the driver, later identified as Kodi Torticill, refused to stop, leading them on a chase that went eastbound on 22nd Street, northbound on Clay Street, eastbound on 21st Street and then northbound on State Street.

Torticill pulled over at 18th Street and State Street, where police arrested him.

Torticill faces charges of OWI, eluding, driving while suspended and multiple traffic violations.

No injuries were reported.

