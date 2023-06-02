Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

LIVE: Davenport city officials hold press conference regarding collapse building

We're getting our first look at the moment part of an apartment complex starts to collapse in Davenport.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Davenport city officials are set to hold a press conference Friday morning to provide updates regarding the partially collapsed apartment building.

A demolition company is getting into place at the site of the collapse. The city hired DW Zinser to do commercial demolition, which will include both recovery and demolition work.

WATCH HERE:

The city says a special search team re-entered the building Thursday to re-verify and mark all rooms.

The team used what they call “live and cadaver canines” to help with the search.

This comes after the city says it reached out to the state Emergency Operations Center through Homeland Security for more support for recovery operations.

City officials named those unaccounted for as Brandon Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien.
City officials named those unaccounted for as Brandon Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien.(CITY OF DAVENPORT)

City officials named the three people still unaccounted for after the collapse. The city 42-year-old Branden Colvin, 51-year-old Ryan Hitchcock and 60-year-old Daniel Prien “have a high probability of being home at the time of the collapse.” Their apartments were in the collapsed zone.

A video was released showing the nine minutes before the collapse, including the initial moments of collapse. The owner of the video said it ends seconds after the collapse started because electricity was being cut to the building.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dubuque Hempstead staff member is now on leave after a video of him using a racial slur to a...
Dubuque Hempstead staff member on leave after using racial slur caught on camera
The University of Iowa has named Beth Goetz its interim director of athletics, effective Aug. 1.
University of Iowa names interim athletics director
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Amputation frees woman from collapsed Iowa building debris
A Davenport building partially collapsed downtown.
Two of the previously unaccounted for people are safe after Davenport apartment collapse
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand explains results of an audit his agency conducted of the Iowa Medicaid...
Gov. Reynolds signs bill restricting state auditor’s authority

Latest News

KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about some good options for what to do with the kids...
Activities to get your kids out of the house in Cedar Rapids this summer
Deputies in Fayette County spotted a couple of albino deer.
Fayette County deputies capture images of albino deer
Alive and Running Iowa plans documentary screening, remembrance ceremony and 5K for suicide...
Alive & Running Iowa suicide prevention events in Dunkerton
Matt Garrison with NASA joins us to talk about NASA's mission to Venus.
People will be able to see Venus in the night sky this weekend