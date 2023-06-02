LIVE: Davenport city officials hold press conference regarding collapse building

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Davenport city officials are set to hold a press conference Friday morning to provide updates regarding the partially collapsed apartment building.

A demolition company is getting into place at the site of the collapse. The city hired DW Zinser to do commercial demolition, which will include both recovery and demolition work.

The city says a special search team re-entered the building Thursday to re-verify and mark all rooms.

The team used what they call “live and cadaver canines” to help with the search.

This comes after the city says it reached out to the state Emergency Operations Center through Homeland Security for more support for recovery operations.

City officials named those unaccounted for as Brandon Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien. (CITY OF DAVENPORT)

City officials named the three people still unaccounted for after the collapse. The city 42-year-old Branden Colvin, 51-year-old Ryan Hitchcock and 60-year-old Daniel Prien “have a high probability of being home at the time of the collapse.” Their apartments were in the collapsed zone.

A video was released showing the nine minutes before the collapse, including the initial moments of collapse. The owner of the video said it ends seconds after the collapse started because electricity was being cut to the building.

