Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa Task Force One returns to Davenport to assist after partial building collapse

We're getting our first look at the moment part of an apartment complex starts to collapse in Davenport.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department said a statewide agency specializing in urban search and rescue was mobilized to assist in Davenport after an apartment building partially collapsed.

One of the divisions is in Cedar Rapids, the other is in Sioux City. Most of the members come from fire departments in those two cities.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department shared images of members working at the site.

They helped with rescue and recovery efforts on Sunday and Monday and returned Thursday afternoon to help Davenport’s Incident Command team.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dubuque Hempstead staff member is now on leave after a video of him using a racial slur to a...
Dubuque Hempstead staff member on leave after using racial slur caught on camera
The University of Iowa has named Beth Goetz its interim director of athletics, effective Aug. 1.
University of Iowa names interim athletics director
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Amputation frees woman from collapsed Iowa building debris
A Davenport building partially collapsed downtown.
Two of the previously unaccounted for people are safe after Davenport apartment collapse
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand explains results of an audit his agency conducted of the Iowa Medicaid...
Gov. Reynolds signs bill restricting state auditor’s authority

Latest News

Alive and Running Iowa plans documentary screening, remembrance ceremony and 5K for suicide...
Alive & Running Iowa suicide prevention events in Dunkerton
An Iowa radio station is celebrating 100 years of broadcasting.
Iowa radio station celebrates 100 years of broadcasting
A Cedar Rapids church severely damaged in the derecho in 2020 is set to have a grand reopening...
Grand reopening set for Cedar Rapids church severely damaged in 2020 derecho
An Iowa radio station is celebrating 100 years of broadcasting.
Iowa radio station celebrates 100 years of broadcasting
For more than 10 years, an eastern Iowa event has aimed to raise awareness for suicide...
Alive and Running event in Dunkerton to raise money for suicide prevention