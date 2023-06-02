Iowa Task Force One returns to Davenport to assist after partial building collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department said a statewide agency specializing in urban search and rescue was mobilized to assist in Davenport after an apartment building partially collapsed.

One of the divisions is in Cedar Rapids, the other is in Sioux City. Most of the members come from fire departments in those two cities.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department shared images of members working at the site.

They helped with rescue and recovery efforts on Sunday and Monday and returned Thursday afternoon to help Davenport’s Incident Command team.

