Iowa radio station celebrates 100 years of broadcasting

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa radio station is celebrating 100 years of broadcasting.

KFJB was started by staff at the Marshall Electric Company in Marshalltown.

In 1922, members ran a three-block long microphone cable from the station to broadcast two Marshalltown football games.

They became the first radio station to air a football game live from the field.

On June 2, 1923, the station was commercially licensed and recognized as the 17th radio station in the country.

Over the last 100 years, KFJB has aired coverage of World War II, the launch of FM signal technology, and major events across central Iowa.

On Friday, it will host a three-hour program celebrating the anniversary.

