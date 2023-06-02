Iowa City Liberty upsets Marion, will play for first-ever state championship

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Liberty boys soccer team handed Marion their first loss of the season as the Lightning win 2-0 to advance to the Class 3A state championship game.

Hayden Saul and Flori Gembo Motshalindo each tallied a goal in the victory. The Lightning will play for their first-ever state championship in program history.

The Wolves finish an incredible season with a 19-1 overall record.

Iowa Liberty will play Norwalk in the state championship game on Saturday at 4 P.M. in Des Moines.

