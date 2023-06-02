Grand reopening set for Cedar Rapids church severely damaged in 2020 derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids church severely damaged in the derecho in 2020 is set to have a grand reopening on Saturday.

Staff with Radiant Church, located on Blairs Ferry Road Northeast, said the storm ripped off two-thirds of the roof, and caused extensive water damage.

The sanctuary was stripped down to the studs, and the congregation worshiped in a temporary space for more than two years.

But church leaders said it is now fully restored, thanks to the generosity and hard work of the congregation.

The grand reopening starts Saturday at 9 a.m. and lasts until noon.

