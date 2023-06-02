Dubuque’s Sutton Pool closed Friday for work to resolve cloudy water issue

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Sutton Pool in Dubuque will be closed all day Friday as staff work to resolve an issue causing cloudy water.

City staff said the issue is due to tiny paint particles too small to be caught in the pool’s filtration system.

“Although the issue has created visibility concerns, the water itself is safe,” city staff said in a press release.

Workers are conducting a treatment that is expected to address the issue.

This issue is also impacting Flora Pool, but staff said the issue has been more significant at Sutton pool because it hasn’t had water in it for two years.

Flora Pool will also be treated overnight. It will remain open Friday while work is conducted on Sutton Pool.

