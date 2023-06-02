Show You Care
Demolition company sets up at Davenport building collapse site

An Urban Search and Rescue team re-entered the building today to re-verify and mark all rooms. More than 50 people lived in the building.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - A demolition company is getting into place Thursday night in Davenport, just hours after an Urban Search and Rescue team reportedly re-entered the building to re-verify and mark all rooms.

More than 50 people lived in the building in downtown Davenport that partially collapsed Sunday. On Thursday, a Task Force special search team arrived and used what they called ‘live and cadaver canines’ to help with the search.

Officials stated the special search and rescue team, known as Task Force 1 USAR, searched the building to ensure all rooms were re-searched and had been re-verified with “standard FEMA marking.”

The City has reportedly enlisted D.W. Zinser Commercial Demolition Company to assist with recovery and demolition work. They’ve begun moving heavy equipment to the site of the building already.

Three men are still unaccounted for, with officials believing at least two of them are somewhere in the collapsed space.

The city is facing scrutiny over the inspection process. One city inspector resigned from their position Wednesday after mislabeling a May 25th document listing the building as ‘passing’ its inspection rather than marking its status as ‘incomplete.”

Officials have scheduled another press conference at 10:00 am Friday, June 2nd.

