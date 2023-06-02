City of Robins set to host first farmers market of the year
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Sunday, June 4th, the City of Robins is hosting its first organized farmer’s market of the 2023 season.
City officials say they expect approximately 30 vendors to attend.
The market is set to run from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on the following days:
- June 4th
- June 18th
- July 2nd
- July 16th
- July 30th
- August 13th
- August 27th
- September 10th
The Robins Farmers Market is set to be held at 75 East Main Street across from Dry Creek Brew.
