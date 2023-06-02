City of Robins set to host first farmers market of the year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Sunday, June 4th, the City of Robins is hosting its first organized farmer’s market of the 2023 season.

City officials say they expect approximately 30 vendors to attend.

The market is set to run from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on the following days:

June 4th

June 18th

July 2nd

July 16th

July 30th

August 13th

August 27th

September 10th

The Robins Farmers Market is set to be held at 75 East Main Street across from Dry Creek Brew.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.