Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

City of Robins set to host first farmers market of the year

Robins Farmers Market
Robins Farmers Market(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Sunday, June 4th, the City of Robins is hosting its first organized farmer’s market of the 2023 season.

City officials say they expect approximately 30 vendors to attend.

The market is set to run from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on the following days:

  • June 4th
  • June 18th
  • July 2nd
  • July 16th
  • July 30th
  • August 13th
  • August 27th
  • September 10th

The Robins Farmers Market is set to be held at 75 East Main Street across from Dry Creek Brew.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dubuque Hempstead staff member is now on leave after a video of him using a racial slur to a...
Dubuque Hempstead staff member on leave after using racial slur caught on camera
The University of Iowa has named Beth Goetz its interim director of athletics, effective Aug. 1.
University of Iowa names interim athletics director
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand explains results of an audit his agency conducted of the Iowa Medicaid...
Gov. Reynolds signs bill restricting state auditor’s authority
Iowa solider weeks from retirement hit by car, police quiet on details
Iowa solider weeks from retirement hit by car, police quiet on details
Sarah Nagy Brown
Waterloo woman charged in homicide

Latest News

An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
Tacoa Talley
Tacoa Talley sentenced to life in prison for murder
Operation Quickfind: Ava Karasek
Tacoa Talley
Tacoa Talley sentenced to life in prison for murder