City of McGregor asking residents to conserve water

MCGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday evening, the City of McGregor released a statement asking it’s residents and businesses to converse water.

The city released the following message:

“The City of McGregor is continuing to experience water pressure issues. At this time, we need to ask McGregor residents and businesses to conserve water through the weekend. Thanks for your understanding and cooperation.”

