Caitlin Clark to join Zach Johnson in John Deere Classic

From July 5th-9th, 2023, College Player of the Year Caitlin Clark will play in the John Deere...
From July 5th-9th, 2023, College Player of the Year Caitlin Clark will play in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am.(Stephen Brashear | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SILVIS, Iowa (KCRG) - From July 5th-9th, 2023, College Player of the Year Caitlin Clark will play in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am.

Clark will join three other amateurs in a group anchored by fellow Iowa native and current U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring our fans the opportunity to see Caitlin Clark and Zach Johnson, two Iowa sports heroes, play in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am at TPC Deere Run,” tournament director Andrew Lehman said. “Zach has been the face of the tournament for many years and Caitlin’s presence will bring a jolt of electricity to the grounds and help us introduce youngsters and non-golf fans to this great game.”

Since its founding in 1971, the tournament has helped raise more than $159.57 million for charity.

Tickets for the tournament, including the Wednesday Pro-Am, may be purchased at www.johndeereclassic.com.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

