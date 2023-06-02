Black Hills Energy responds to damaged natural gas line in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday afternoon, Black Hills Energy was dispatched to W. Locus near Pierce St for a report of a damaged natural gas line.

Responders closed W. Locust between Foy St. and Kirkwood St. while crews are working to safely assess the situation. Traffic in the area will be impacted and drivers should find a different route if possible.

Black Hills Energy says customers in the area that are impacted will be notified. If any customer smells natural gas, they should leave their home immediately. Do not use the phone in the house where you smelled gas or turn off any lights or appliances as you leave.

